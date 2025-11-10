Left Menu

Karnataka BJP objects to offering of Namaz at Bengaluru Airport

"How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, do you approve of this?" Prasad said.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:11 IST
Karnataka BJP objects to offering of Namaz at Bengaluru Airport
A group of individuals offering namaz at Bengaluru airport triggers row (Photo/X/@vijayrpbjp). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has raised objections to the offering of Namaz by a group of individuals at the Bengaluru Airport premises, flagging security concerns. Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad criticised the offering of Namaz at Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport. In a post on X, Prasad asked whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet minister, Priyank Kharge, approve of the same.

"How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, do you approve of this?" Prasad said. He further slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for objecting to the Path Sanchalan (march) organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, but turning "a blind eye" towards "such activities" in restricted public areas.

"Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area? Does this not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone?" Prasad said. This comes days after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, on November 3, questioned the RSS's transparency and accountability. He demanded to know why the RSS was secretive about its activities, and how it could conduct large-scale marches without being registered as an organisation.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "I have no problem with the RSS as long as they seek permission from the government to do their activities and register themselves as an organisation. Why are they so scared of Indian laws and the Constitution? Why are they so secretive? How can an unregistered organisation have lakhs of people march across the country? Why is it that the BJP is so keen that the RSS should not follow the law of the land?" The Karnataka Minister also questioned the Advanced Security Liaison (AGL) provided to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, implying that it is typically reserved for the Prime Minister and Union Ministers of Home and External Affairs. (ANI)

