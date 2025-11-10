Left Menu

AIADMK's Palaniswami Challenges DMK's Stand on Electoral Roll Revision

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the DMK for allegedly creating confusion around the revision of electoral rolls. He argued that the Election Commission has sufficient time to update the rolls and accused the DMK of wanting to retain ineligible voters to enable bogus voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:46 IST
AIADMK's Palaniswami Challenges DMK's Stand on Electoral Roll Revision
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of unnecessary panic over the revision of electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami asserted that the time allotted for the revision was adequate and dismissed claims that more time was needed.

Palaniswami pointed out that election commission officials have successfully managed tighter deadlines in the past, such as distributing booth slips in five days. He questioned the DMK's reluctance, suggesting their opposition might be an attempt to retain ineligible voters on the list for potential bogus voting.

The AIADMK leader also criticized the state government for not appointing a new director general of police, stating this was causing challenges in maintaining law and order. His remarks signify ongoing political tensions surrounding electoral processes and governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Shifts with Looming U.S. Government Deal: Impact on Yen and Aussie Dollar

Currency Shifts with Looming U.S. Government Deal: Impact on Yen and Aussie ...

 Global
2
Tejashwi Yadav Promises Transformation in Bihar Ahead of Elections

Tejashwi Yadav Promises Transformation in Bihar Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Goa's Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: Minister Under Investigation

Goa's Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: Minister Under Investigation

 India
4
Foreign Talent Boost for India's Women's Cricket: New S&C Coach on the Horizon

Foreign Talent Boost for India's Women's Cricket: New S&C Coach on the Horiz...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025