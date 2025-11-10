AIADMK's Palaniswami Challenges DMK's Stand on Electoral Roll Revision

In a recent statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of unnecessary panic over the revision of electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami asserted that the time allotted for the revision was adequate and dismissed claims that more time was needed.

Palaniswami pointed out that election commission officials have successfully managed tighter deadlines in the past, such as distributing booth slips in five days. He questioned the DMK's reluctance, suggesting their opposition might be an attempt to retain ineligible voters on the list for potential bogus voting.

The AIADMK leader also criticized the state government for not appointing a new director general of police, stating this was causing challenges in maintaining law and order. His remarks signify ongoing political tensions surrounding electoral processes and governance in the region.

