Chirag Paswan Affirms Loyalty to Modi and NDA Amid Political Speculations
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan stands by PM Modi, dismissing post-poll alliances considerations post-Bihar elections. Reflecting on his father's predictive political savvy, Paswan emphasizes LJP's history of alliance success. Recently, he rejoined the NDA forefronting a victory in the Bihar Lok Sabha polls, facing challenges ahead.
- Country:
- India
In a display of unwavering allegiance, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan reinforced his steadfast loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Amid swirling political currents following the Bihar elections, Paswan firmly ruled out any post-poll alliances.
Recalling the seasoned political acumen of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, often hailed as a 'weatherman' for accurately predicting political shifts, Chirag emphasized the steadfast principles guiding the LJP. Historic alliances struck under his father's leadership invariably led to power, illustrating strategic foresight and astute affiliations.
Rejoining the NDA ahead of the pivotal 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan's party made headlines by securing all five contested seats in Bihar, marking a political resurgence. Facing formidable challenges in the forthcoming 2025 assembly polls, the NDA eyes maintaining control over strongholds in northern Bihar, a crucial test of its political fortitude.
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections
Bihar Elections: Singh Fires at RJD Amidst Polling Marathon
Pradhan Criticizes Gandhi's Disconnect with Gen Z Amidst Bihar Elections
Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections
High-Stakes Battle in Barari: A Quadrangular Contest Brewing in Bihar Elections