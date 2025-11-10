Chirag Paswan Affirms Loyalty to Modi and NDA Amid Political Speculations

In a display of unwavering allegiance, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan reinforced his steadfast loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Amid swirling political currents following the Bihar elections, Paswan firmly ruled out any post-poll alliances.

Recalling the seasoned political acumen of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, often hailed as a 'weatherman' for accurately predicting political shifts, Chirag emphasized the steadfast principles guiding the LJP. Historic alliances struck under his father's leadership invariably led to power, illustrating strategic foresight and astute affiliations.

Rejoining the NDA ahead of the pivotal 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan's party made headlines by securing all five contested seats in Bihar, marking a political resurgence. Facing formidable challenges in the forthcoming 2025 assembly polls, the NDA eyes maintaining control over strongholds in northern Bihar, a crucial test of its political fortitude.