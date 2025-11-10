Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Affirms Loyalty to Modi and NDA Amid Political Speculations

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan stands by PM Modi, dismissing post-poll alliances considerations post-Bihar elections. Reflecting on his father's predictive political savvy, Paswan emphasizes LJP's history of alliance success. Recently, he rejoined the NDA forefronting a victory in the Bihar Lok Sabha polls, facing challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:17 IST
Chirag Paswan Affirms Loyalty to Modi and NDA Amid Political Speculations
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unwavering allegiance, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan reinforced his steadfast loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Amid swirling political currents following the Bihar elections, Paswan firmly ruled out any post-poll alliances.

Recalling the seasoned political acumen of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, often hailed as a 'weatherman' for accurately predicting political shifts, Chirag emphasized the steadfast principles guiding the LJP. Historic alliances struck under his father's leadership invariably led to power, illustrating strategic foresight and astute affiliations.

Rejoining the NDA ahead of the pivotal 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan's party made headlines by securing all five contested seats in Bihar, marking a political resurgence. Facing formidable challenges in the forthcoming 2025 assembly polls, the NDA eyes maintaining control over strongholds in northern Bihar, a crucial test of its political fortitude.

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
3
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
4
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025