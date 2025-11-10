Maha Vikas Aghadi Eyes Alliance with MNS for Nashik Odyssey

The political landscape in Nashik is poised for change as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has signaled a possible alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for upcoming local body elections. The announcement was made by MNS leader Dinkar Patil during a press conference, though party head Raj Thackeray's final seal of approval is pending.

The MVA coalition, which includes Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), and the Congress, intends to tackle perceived voter list irregularities and address farmers' grievances over rain-induced crop damage. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader DL Karad confirmed the strategy aims to diminish the influence of the ruling Mahayuti government, led by the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

While local Congress representatives support the move, urging coalescence to combat governmental neglect of issues like corruption and casteism, the state Congress spokesman stated no formal decision has yet been made to join forces with MNS, urging cautious deliberation over the proposed collaboration.

