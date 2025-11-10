Melodies and Politics: Chilean Presidential Candidates Strike a Musical Chord
Chilean presidential candidates are innovating their campaigns through music, with Evelyn Matthei releasing a viral trap music video and Jose Antonio Kast dropping a multi-genre album. These musical endeavors target the youth vote, crucial in the upcoming November 16 election, and highlight varying campaign strategies aimed at voter engagement.
In an unconventional twist to the traditional campaign trail, Chile's presidential candidates are embracing music to gain traction and win over voters in the upcoming November 16 election.
Evelyn Matthei, a conservative candidate, released a trap music video that quickly went viral, amassing 2.5 million views on YouTube. The video criticizes her opponents, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast and leftist Jeannette Jara, while also presenting her own policy plans.
Meanwhile, Kast has taken a different approach, launching a 15-song album across genres, gaining popularity on Spotify. These musical strategies are part of broader efforts to connect with young voters, who constitute a significant portion of the electorate.
