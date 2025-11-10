Melodies and Politics: Chilean Presidential Candidates Strike a Musical Chord

In an unconventional twist to the traditional campaign trail, Chile's presidential candidates are embracing music to gain traction and win over voters in the upcoming November 16 election.

Evelyn Matthei, a conservative candidate, released a trap music video that quickly went viral, amassing 2.5 million views on YouTube. The video criticizes her opponents, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast and leftist Jeannette Jara, while also presenting her own policy plans.

Meanwhile, Kast has taken a different approach, launching a 15-song album across genres, gaining popularity on Spotify. These musical strategies are part of broader efforts to connect with young voters, who constitute a significant portion of the electorate.

