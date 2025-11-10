Left Menu

Melodies and Politics: Chilean Presidential Candidates Strike a Musical Chord

Chilean presidential candidates are innovating their campaigns through music, with Evelyn Matthei releasing a viral trap music video and Jose Antonio Kast dropping a multi-genre album. These musical endeavors target the youth vote, crucial in the upcoming November 16 election, and highlight varying campaign strategies aimed at voter engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:32 IST
Melodies and Politics: Chilean Presidential Candidates Strike a Musical Chord

In an unconventional twist to the traditional campaign trail, Chile's presidential candidates are embracing music to gain traction and win over voters in the upcoming November 16 election.

Evelyn Matthei, a conservative candidate, released a trap music video that quickly went viral, amassing 2.5 million views on YouTube. The video criticizes her opponents, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast and leftist Jeannette Jara, while also presenting her own policy plans.

Meanwhile, Kast has taken a different approach, launching a 15-song album across genres, gaining popularity on Spotify. These musical strategies are part of broader efforts to connect with young voters, who constitute a significant portion of the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States
3
CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025