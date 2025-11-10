Left Menu

Sudip Roy Barman's Solo Mission: Congress Goes It Alone in Tripura 2028

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman announced that the party will contest the 2028 Assembly elections alone, without alliances. He criticized BJP and the Election Commission, urging voters to support Congress. Over 450 voters from BJP and CPI(M) joined Congress during a program in Churaibari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman declared on Monday that the party would face the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections without seeking alliances, positioning itself directly against the BJP. Speaking at an event in Churaibari, North Tripura, Barman encouraged citizens to secure Congress's triumph in the 2028 elections.

The MLA made a strong case for Congress's independent stand, emphasizing no alliances would be formed. Criticizing the BJP as a 'fascist' entity, Barman reminisced about the unsuccessful 2018 coalition with the CPI(M)-led Left Front that failed to unseat the BJP.

Barman also accused the Election Commission of bias, citing perceived favoritism in prior elections. Highlighting growing dissatisfaction, over 450 former BJP and CPI(M) supporters joined Congress at the Churaibari community gathering, signaling a shift in voter allegiance.

