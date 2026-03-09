Maharashtra's Unopposed Climb: Political Alliance Secures Rajya Sabha Seats

In a demonstration of political alliance strength, six candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance and Sharad Pawar from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. This unchallenged election showcases the influence of political collaboration within the state, as all candidates secured seats without contest.

The March 9 deadline for withdrawal of nominations set the stage for an uncontested election, rendering the scheduled March 16 elections redundant. By March 5, seven hopefuls had filed their papers for the Rajya Sabha's upcoming vacancies, ensuring a no-contest scenario in Maharashtra's Upper House representation.

Significant political names include Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, alongside newcomers like Ramrao Wadkute and Maya Ivnate. The election reinforces the Pawar family's parliamentary presence, with both Parth and Sunetra Pawar holding seats, although Sunetra must soon vacate her position under existing rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)