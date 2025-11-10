Left Menu

Global Headlines: From Oilfield Sanctions to Musical Elections

Lukoil has declared force majeure at Iraq's West Qurna-2 oilfield due to sanctions. FATF is reviewing Turkey's removal from its 'grey list', while ex-Glencore employees plead not guilty to bribery. The BBC faces resignations after Trump documentary edits, and Indonesia honors Suharto amid controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:27 IST
Global Headlines: From Oilfield Sanctions to Musical Elections

Lukoil has announced a force majeure at the West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq, citing Western sanctions as an operational hindrance. The Russian oil major has not yet commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to visit Turkey after its exit from the 'grey list.' Turkey needs to demonstrate adherence to commitments against money laundering, or risk returning to the list.

In other news, Indonesia has granted national hero status to former President Suharto, stirring unrest among pro-democracy groups due to his controversial legacy. The BBC also faces leadership resignations following criticism of its Trump documentary edit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Continental Hospitals Launches Next-Gen Biobank to Revolutionize Global Biomedical Research

Continental Hospitals Launches Next-Gen Biobank to Revolutionize Global Biom...

 India
2
Currency Winds Shift as U.S. Shutdown Hopes Boost Australian Dollar

Currency Winds Shift as U.S. Shutdown Hopes Boost Australian Dollar

 Global
3
Kyivstar Fortifies Network Amid Heightened Energy Crisis

Kyivstar Fortifies Network Amid Heightened Energy Crisis

 Global
4
Heroin Bust: Major Seizure in Sonbhadra

Heroin Bust: Major Seizure in Sonbhadra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025