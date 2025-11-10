Global Headlines: From Oilfield Sanctions to Musical Elections
Lukoil has declared force majeure at Iraq's West Qurna-2 oilfield due to sanctions. FATF is reviewing Turkey's removal from its 'grey list', while ex-Glencore employees plead not guilty to bribery. The BBC faces resignations after Trump documentary edits, and Indonesia honors Suharto amid controversy.
Lukoil has announced a force majeure at the West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq, citing Western sanctions as an operational hindrance. The Russian oil major has not yet commented on the situation.
Meanwhile, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to visit Turkey after its exit from the 'grey list.' Turkey needs to demonstrate adherence to commitments against money laundering, or risk returning to the list.
In other news, Indonesia has granted national hero status to former President Suharto, stirring unrest among pro-democracy groups due to his controversial legacy. The BBC also faces leadership resignations following criticism of its Trump documentary edit.
