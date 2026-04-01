Turkey Triumphs: A Return to the World Stage
Turkey secured their first World Cup qualification in 24 years by defeating Kosovo 1-0 in the playoff final, with Kerem Akturkoglu scoring the decisive goal. The victory marks a significant milestone since Turkey's semi-final appearance in 2002. Led by coach Vincenzo Montella, the team aims to inspire future generations.
After a 24-year absence, Turkey has qualified for the World Cup by narrowly defeating Kosovo 1-0 in the playoffs. The match's only goal came from Kerem Akturkoglu, who converted a close-range opportunity, putting to rest Turkey's long-standing qualification woes.
The pressure was on Turkey, previously unable to secure a world stage appearance since their 2002 semi-final run. Ranked 25th globally, the team under coach Vincenzo Montella successfully combined emerging talents and experienced players to break the drought.
Despite Kosovo's spirited effort in front of a packed home crowd, Turkey managed to hold their lead and seal their place in Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay, and co-hosts, the United States. The upcoming 2026 tournament will also be hosted by Canada and Mexico.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- World Cup
- Kerem Akturkoglu
- Vincenzo Montella
- Kosovo
- qualification
- football
- 2026
- soccer
- Group D
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