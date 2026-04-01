Turkey Triumphs: A Return to the World Stage

After a 24-year absence, Turkey has qualified for the World Cup by narrowly defeating Kosovo 1-0 in the playoffs. The match's only goal came from Kerem Akturkoglu, who converted a close-range opportunity, putting to rest Turkey's long-standing qualification woes.

The pressure was on Turkey, previously unable to secure a world stage appearance since their 2002 semi-final run. Ranked 25th globally, the team under coach Vincenzo Montella successfully combined emerging talents and experienced players to break the drought.

Despite Kosovo's spirited effort in front of a packed home crowd, Turkey managed to hold their lead and seal their place in Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay, and co-hosts, the United States. The upcoming 2026 tournament will also be hosted by Canada and Mexico.