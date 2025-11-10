High-Stakes Contest in Mizoram's Dampa Assembly Bypoll
The Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram's Mamit district is set for Tuesday under tight security. Following the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, the bypoll will witness a five-cornered contest among major parties. Voting will take place in 41 stations, with results announced on November 14.
The Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram's Mamit district is scheduled for Tuesday, marking a significant political event in the region. The election takes place following the passing of Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, necessitating this crucial by-election.
Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 4 pm across 41 locations in the constituency, which borders both Bangladesh and Tripura. Authorities have deployed personnel from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) alongside state police to ensure the election's security and integrity.
A diverse group of candidates from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), MNF, Congress, BJP, and People's Conference (PC) party is contesting. Among them are ZPM's Vanlalsailova, MNF's R Lalthangliana, and Congress's John Rotluangliana. Elections officials and security personnel are on high alert to maintain peace and fairness during the voting process. The crucial counting of votes will be conducted on November 14.
