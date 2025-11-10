Left Menu

Assam Congress Targets 'Syndicate' Culture Ahead of Elections

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi criticized the ongoing 'syndicate' culture in the state, highlighting the illegal 'Mami tax' allegedly linked to the Chief Minister's wife. Gogoi vowed that if Congress wins the next assembly elections, stringent actions will be taken against such illicit activities.

Guwahati | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:08 IST
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a sharp criticism against what he termed as the prevalence of 'syndicate' culture in the state, targeting the so-called 'Mami tax'. He implied the tax involves the Chief Minister's wife's influence over illegal financial collections.

During a party event in Philobari, Tinsukia, Gogoi promised voters that a Congress win in the forthcoming assembly elections would see firm actions against those involved in these unlawful operations. Such practices include burdensome coal, sand, and supari syndicates alleged to be sanctioned by state authorities.

The Congress initiative saw mass joining events across several districts, with around 9,500 new members inducted into the party. These movements aim to consolidate support ahead of the elections, aiming for a decisive victory against what they claim are oppressive regimes.

