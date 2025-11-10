Mamata Banerjee Slams Electoral Roll Revision as 'Votebandi'

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fiercely criticized the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, denouncing it as 'votebandi'. She has urged the Election Commission to immediately cease this exercise.

Banerjee accused the Union government of imposing a 'super emergency' by holding back state employees, thereby stalling governmental functions for months. She highlighted that the electoral revision was semantically disruptive, comparing it to the 'notebandi' of demonetization.

Further criticizing the Election Commission, Banerjee questioned its rush and alleged a disregard for the citizens' dignity, asserting that the revision could have been extended over two years. She also took aim at the Union's handling of border security and called for a revision of GST policies.

