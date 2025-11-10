Wall Street Boosted by Shutdown Progress

Wall Street's major indexes saw an uptick at the beginning of the trading week, buoyed by developments indicating potential resolution of the historic U.S. government shutdown. This shutdown has delayed important economic data releases, stirring unease among investors about the economy's health.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an increase of 108 points or 0.23%, reaching 47,095.06 points at the market's open. The broader S&P 500 recorded an advancement of 56.6 points, or 0.84%, opening at 6,785.36.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite showed a positive movement, climbing 350.3 points or 1.52%, settling at 23,354.853 as trading began. These gains reflect a more optimistic risk sentiment among traders amid hopes for a timely resolution to the shutdown.

