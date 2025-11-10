Tejashwi Yadav Challenges ECI's Transparency Amid Bihar Polls

In a heated press conference, RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its failure to release gender-specific voting data in the recent Bihar assembly polls. This delay, he asserted, is unprecedented and indicative of deeper systemic issues.

The ECI countered Yadav's accusations, stating that gender-wise electoral statistics are traditionally shared only upon final voter turnout. As Bihar braces for the election's second phase, the data's delayed release continues to stir political tensions.

Beyond statistics, Yadav raised concerns over the deployment of security personnel from BJP-governed states, questioning their intent and impartiality. The ECI, however, emphasized that security forces are balanced across diverse regions, underlining their nonpartisan deployment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)