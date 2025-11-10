Tragic Explosion Near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station

An unexpected explosion occurred near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on Monday, leading to the deaths of at least eight individuals and injuring several others. The high-intensity blast took place in a parked car, leaving local authorities striving to determine the cause and motive behind this tragic incident.

Reacting to the devastating news, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his profound shock and grief. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Soren conveyed condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the rapid recovery of the injured, underlining the distress the event has caused.

Babulal Marandi, state BJP president, shared similar sentiments, terming the incident extremely tragic. He offered condolences to the bereaved, urging divine peace for the deceased and quick healing for those injured. This tragedy has drawn attention from various figures, revealing widespread concern over such safety threats in the capital.