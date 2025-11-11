Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

In a significant move, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appointed Dean Fuleihan as his first deputy mayor, aiming to steer City Hall with a mix of seasoned experience and fresh energy. Fuleihan, a veteran in city and state government, will bring his extensive expertise to Mamdani's administration, providing stability and insight as they embark on ambitious policies.

During a news conference, Mamdani, soon to be the youngest mayor in generations, emphasized the importance of both experienced leadership and innovative ideas to transform city politics. His agenda includes free child care, free buses, and city-run grocery stores, challenging the fiscal status quo as he heads the nation's largest municipal administration.

Fuleihan's role will be crucial, overseeing budgetary and administrative operations. His experience in Albany could facilitate collaboration with state lawmakers, essential for Mamdani's progressive initiatives. Mamdani, fresh from an election victory, continues to assemble a team featuring past officials from city and federal levels, signifying his intent to balance continuity with change.