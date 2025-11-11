U.S.-India Trade Deal Nearing Completion

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the nation is on the brink of signing a trade agreement with India. This prospective deal is expected to bolster economic and security collaboration between the two countries.

During a ceremony in the Oval Office, where Sergio Gor was sworn in as the envoy to India, President Trump stated, "We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past."

The president reiterated his optimism about the impending agreement, expressing confidence and indicating that negotiations were nearing the finish line.

(With inputs from agencies.)