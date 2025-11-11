Left Menu

U.S.-India Trade Deal Nearing Completion

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is close to finalizing a trade deal with India. The agreement aims to enhance economic and security collaboration, boost U.S. energy exports, and attract investments in key American sectors. Trump emphasized the fairness and modernity of the prospective deal.

Updated: 11-11-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:29 IST
U.S.-India Trade Deal Nearing Completion
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the nation is on the brink of signing a trade agreement with India. This prospective deal is expected to bolster economic and security collaboration between the two countries.

During a ceremony in the Oval Office, where Sergio Gor was sworn in as the envoy to India, President Trump stated, "We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past."

The president reiterated his optimism about the impending agreement, expressing confidence and indicating that negotiations were nearing the finish line.

