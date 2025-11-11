U.S.-India Trade Deal Nearing Completion
President Donald Trump announced that the United States is close to finalizing a trade deal with India. The agreement aims to enhance economic and security collaboration, boost U.S. energy exports, and attract investments in key American sectors. Trump emphasized the fairness and modernity of the prospective deal.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the nation is on the brink of signing a trade agreement with India. This prospective deal is expected to bolster economic and security collaboration between the two countries.
During a ceremony in the Oval Office, where Sergio Gor was sworn in as the envoy to India, President Trump stated, "We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past."
The president reiterated his optimism about the impending agreement, expressing confidence and indicating that negotiations were nearing the finish line.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KPIT Technologies Navigates Profit Decline Amid Strategic Investments
Creddinv Marks a Milestone with 7000+ Investors, Pioneering Direct Cap Table Investments in India
Kuppam to receive Rs 6,339 cr investments from eight companies: Andhra CM Naidu
Think Investments infuses Rs 136 cr in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO
Think Investments infuses Rs 136 crore in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO