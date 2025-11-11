High-Stakes Showdown in Tarn Taran: Punjab's Crucial Bypoll
The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab is a significant contest with 15 candidates vying for the seat left vacant by AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's death. Major parties, including AAP, Congress, and BJP, have fielded candidates, making it a key political battle ahead of the 2027 state elections.
The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, a significant contest in Punjab's political landscape, commenced Tuesday with tight security measures. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, according to officials.
The seat became vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away in June, paving the way for a high-stakes, multi-cornered race ahead of 2027's Assembly elections. The bypoll features 15 candidates, with campaigning wrapping up on Sunday evening.
Eligible voters in the constituency number 1,92,838, including male, female, and third-gender individuals. AAP's candidate is Harmeet Singh Sandhu, while Congress and BJP have fielded Karanbir Singh Burj and Harjit Singh Sandhu, respectively, positioning this election as a crucial test for political leaders and parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
