High-Stakes Showdown in Tarn Taran: Punjab's Crucial Bypoll

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, a significant contest in Punjab's political landscape, commenced Tuesday with tight security measures. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, according to officials.

The seat became vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away in June, paving the way for a high-stakes, multi-cornered race ahead of 2027's Assembly elections. The bypoll features 15 candidates, with campaigning wrapping up on Sunday evening.

Eligible voters in the constituency number 1,92,838, including male, female, and third-gender individuals. AAP's candidate is Harmeet Singh Sandhu, while Congress and BJP have fielded Karanbir Singh Burj and Harjit Singh Sandhu, respectively, positioning this election as a crucial test for political leaders and parties.

