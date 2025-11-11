Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown in Tarn Taran: Punjab's Crucial Bypoll

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab is a significant contest with 15 candidates vying for the seat left vacant by AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's death. Major parties, including AAP, Congress, and BJP, have fielded candidates, making it a key political battle ahead of the 2027 state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:06 IST
High-Stakes Showdown in Tarn Taran: Punjab's Crucial Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, a significant contest in Punjab's political landscape, commenced Tuesday with tight security measures. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, according to officials.

The seat became vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away in June, paving the way for a high-stakes, multi-cornered race ahead of 2027's Assembly elections. The bypoll features 15 candidates, with campaigning wrapping up on Sunday evening.

Eligible voters in the constituency number 1,92,838, including male, female, and third-gender individuals. AAP's candidate is Harmeet Singh Sandhu, while Congress and BJP have fielded Karanbir Singh Burj and Harjit Singh Sandhu, respectively, positioning this election as a crucial test for political leaders and parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

 United States
2
High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

 India
3
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

 India
4
Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025