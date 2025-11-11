Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Japan's PM Warns of Taiwanese Conflict
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan triggered diplomatic tensions with China. Her remarks, viewed as a shift from past policies, provoked a sharp response from Beijing. The incident highlights ongoing complexities in Japan-China relations under Takaichi's new leadership.
Japan finds itself embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with China following remarks by its Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. The newly elected leader suggested that a Chinese military assault on Taiwan could be considered a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan, prompting a necessary military response.
These comments, made last Friday, ignited strong criticisms from Beijing. Chinese Consul General Xue Jian accused Japan of violating Chinese sovereignty, with remarks that were swiftly withdrawn. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, labeled Xue's response as 'extremely inappropriate' and has since lodged a formal protest.
This incident casts a shadow over recent Japan-China relations, despite seemingly amicable engagements between Takaichi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the recent APEC summit. Takaichi's stance underscores potential shifts in Japan's approach to military and foreign policy matters.
