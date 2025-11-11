High Voter Turnout in Dampa By-Election

In a robust display of democratic participation, 18.38% of over 20,000 eligible voters had already cast their ballots by 9 am during the ongoing by-election for the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram.

The voting process kicked off promptly at 7 am, as confirmed by Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer Lalrozama. The polling stations spanned across 41 locations within the assembly segment of Mamit district.

This by-election is particularly notable due to the district's geographical significance, sharing borders with Bangladesh and Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)