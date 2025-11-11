Left Menu

High Voter Turnout in Dampa By-Election

In the Dampa by-election in Mizoram, 18.38% of over 20,000 eligible voters cast their votes by 9 am on Tuesday. The voting commenced at 7 am across 41 polling stations in Mamit district, which is adjacent to Bangladesh and Tripura, says Chief Electoral Officer Lalrozama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:25 IST
High Voter Turnout in Dampa By-Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust display of democratic participation, 18.38% of over 20,000 eligible voters had already cast their ballots by 9 am during the ongoing by-election for the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram.

The voting process kicked off promptly at 7 am, as confirmed by Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer Lalrozama. The polling stations spanned across 41 locations within the assembly segment of Mamit district.

This by-election is particularly notable due to the district's geographical significance, sharing borders with Bangladesh and Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India
2
Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea corridor in letter to Hamas, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ship...

 Global
3
Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

 India
4
Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025