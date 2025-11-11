Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Anta Assembly Bypoll Sparks Political Tension in Rajasthan

The Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan is underway with 5.26% voter turnout recorded early morning. This critical election sees BJP's Morpal Suman facing Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya, following the disqualification of former BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. The bypoll is regarded as a test for both BJP and Congress leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:29 IST
The Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district commenced under stringent security measures, with a modest voter turnout of 5.26 percent by 9 a.m., officials reported.

Voting initiated at 7 a.m. across 268 polling stations and is scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. Election authorities confirmed that polling is proceeding smoothly and all necessary arrangements are in place at the centers.

The bypoll, which is viewed as a crucial test for both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, follows the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. With 15 candidates competing, the spotlight is on BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya. The election is pivotal as it is the first major political contest since the BJP took office last year. In the current 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the BJP holds 118 seats compared to Congress' 66, with other seats held by smaller parties.

