Bihar's Electoral Battle: A High-Stakes Tug of War
In the Bihar assembly elections, the second phase of polling is underway across 122 constituencies. This election is seen as critical for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ruling NDA government and the opposition INDIA bloc. Key issues include incumbency and the high concentration of Muslim voters.
- Country:
- India
Polling in Bihar's assembly elections is progressing steadily on Tuesday, with 14.55% of 3.7 crore voters casting their ballots in 122 constituencies by 9 am, determining the fate of 1,302 candidates during this second and final voting phase.
Though Chief Minister Nitish Kumar isn't contesting, the election is viewed as a crucial mandate on his leadership of the JD(U). This phase sees high stakes for both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, which is banking on the incumbency factor and a significant Muslim voter base in key districts.
Various districts are reporting robust turnout figures, with Gayaji leading at 15.97%. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have urged voters to set new records in voter turnout, emphasizing it as a democratic responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- polling
- elections
- assembly
- Nitish Kumar
- NDA
- INDIA bloc
- Muslim voters
- voter turnout
- Seemanchal
ALSO READ
Manjhi Urges Bihar Voters to Propel NDA with Enthusiastic Turnout
Bihar Elections: Calls for Change Amidst Rising Discontent Against NDA
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Governance in Bihar
Chirag Paswan Affirms Loyalty to Modi and NDA Amid Political Speculations
Congress MP Criticizes NDA's Campaign Approach in Bihar