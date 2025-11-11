Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Battle: A High-Stakes Tug of War

In the Bihar assembly elections, the second phase of polling is underway across 122 constituencies. This election is seen as critical for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ruling NDA government and the opposition INDIA bloc. Key issues include incumbency and the high concentration of Muslim voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:52 IST
Bihar's Electoral Battle: A High-Stakes Tug of War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Polling in Bihar's assembly elections is progressing steadily on Tuesday, with 14.55% of 3.7 crore voters casting their ballots in 122 constituencies by 9 am, determining the fate of 1,302 candidates during this second and final voting phase.

Though Chief Minister Nitish Kumar isn't contesting, the election is viewed as a crucial mandate on his leadership of the JD(U). This phase sees high stakes for both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, which is banking on the incumbency factor and a significant Muslim voter base in key districts.

Various districts are reporting robust turnout figures, with Gayaji leading at 15.97%. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have urged voters to set new records in voter turnout, emphasizing it as a democratic responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

