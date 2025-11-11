Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK vs. AMMK

Deputy Opposition leader RB Udhayakumar criticized AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran, claiming there's no place for him in Tamil Nadu politics. Udhayakumar accused Dhinakaran of betraying former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. As alliances shift ahead of the 2026 elections, AIADMK plans a strong coalition under Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership.

AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp political attack, Deputy Opposition leader and former AIADMK Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday dismissed AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's influence in Tamil Nadu politics, asserting there's "no place" for him. Udhayakumar spoke at a press conference in Madurai, doubling down on claims that Dhinakaran betrayed the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Udhayakumar alleged, "TTV Dhinakaran, who has faced continuous defeats, meets the media merely to maintain visibility. However, the public's mistrust remains unwavering. The people have given their verdict: Dhinakaran lacks a political future in Tamil Nadu. Party members remain aware of his betrayal against Jayalalithaa—one that dooms his political ambitions." This latest reprimand follows Dhinakaran's critique of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Dhinakaran recently predicted a political upheaval with actor Vijay's party emergence. His exit from the AIADMK-BJP alliance, amidst his criticisms of EPS, stirs the political landscape. Meanwhile, Udhayakumar assured that as 2026 polls approach, AIADMK will forge a "strong alliance" under Palaniswami by January. Tamil Nadu's polls are slated for early 2026, as AIADMK faces new challenges against the ruling DMK. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

