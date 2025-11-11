Left Menu

Journey of Diplomacy: Nehru's Historic Trek to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan brings to mind Jawaharlal Nehru's extraordinary trek to the nation in 1958. This challenging journey laid the foundation for the enduring bilateral relationship. Nehru's diplomatic success ensured the strengthening of ties and Bhutan's internal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan recalls an extraordinary diplomatic journey by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, over half a century ago. Nehru embarked on a physically demanding trek through Bhutan's rugged terrain, marking a pivotal moment in Indo-Bhutanese relations.

In 1958, Nehru traveled alongside Indira Gandhi and officials Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant from Bagdogra to Paro, a journey involving flights, road travel, and a strenuous five-day trek. This adventurous undertaking was remarkable given Nehru's age and the challenges posed by high-altitude conditions.

Nehru's visit, characterized by cultural engagements and diplomatic meetings, set the stage for a robust partnership between India and Bhutan. His non-coercive diplomacy paved the way for Bhutan's internal development, preserving its cultural identity while strengthening ties with India. Modi's visit on the 70th birthday of the fourth king of Bhutan celebrates this long-standing relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

