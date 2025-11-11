Journey of Diplomacy: Nehru's Historic Trek to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan recalls an extraordinary diplomatic journey by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, over half a century ago. Nehru embarked on a physically demanding trek through Bhutan's rugged terrain, marking a pivotal moment in Indo-Bhutanese relations.

In 1958, Nehru traveled alongside Indira Gandhi and officials Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant from Bagdogra to Paro, a journey involving flights, road travel, and a strenuous five-day trek. This adventurous undertaking was remarkable given Nehru's age and the challenges posed by high-altitude conditions.

Nehru's visit, characterized by cultural engagements and diplomatic meetings, set the stage for a robust partnership between India and Bhutan. His non-coercive diplomacy paved the way for Bhutan's internal development, preserving its cultural identity while strengthening ties with India. Modi's visit on the 70th birthday of the fourth king of Bhutan celebrates this long-standing relationship.

