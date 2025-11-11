Left Menu

Manjhi Urges Bihar Voters to Propel NDA with Enthusiastic Turnout

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi called on Bihar voters to elect the NDA, stressing Narendra Modi's 'Purvodaya' vision for development. Impressive voter turnout suggests support for the NDA. Voting resumed for the assembly's second phase, with a significant turnout recorded by 9 AM in key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:14 IST
Manjhi Urges Bihar Voters to Propel NDA with Enthusiastic Turnout
Union Minister and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rallying call to Bihar's electorate, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi urged voters to turn out in greater numbers to bring the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) back to power. Manjhi emphasized the effectiveness of the 'double-engine' government in driving state development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Purvodaya' initiative.

Manjhi highlighted the substantial benefits Bihar has reaped under 'Purvodaya,' noting a quadrupled budget allocation aimed at enhancing infrastructure and industry. The initiative supports comprehensive growth across eastern states, aiming to harness natural and cultural resources for regional upliftment, including significant projects like the Patna Purnea expressway.

As Bihar entered the second phase of its assembly election, JDU MP Sanjay Jha observed the high voter turnout as a clear indicator of citizens favoring good governance and NDA leadership. By 9 AM, prominent voter participation was recorded, with notable districts like Gaya, Kishanganj, and Jamui leading in turnout percentages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Travel Smart: The Ultimate Guide to Schengen Travel Insurance

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: A Threat to National Integrity

Blast Near Red Fort: A Threat to National Integrity

 India
3
Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

 India
4
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025