Manjhi Urges Bihar Voters to Propel NDA with Enthusiastic Turnout

In a rallying call to Bihar's electorate, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi urged voters to turn out in greater numbers to bring the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) back to power. Manjhi emphasized the effectiveness of the 'double-engine' government in driving state development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Purvodaya' initiative.

Manjhi highlighted the substantial benefits Bihar has reaped under 'Purvodaya,' noting a quadrupled budget allocation aimed at enhancing infrastructure and industry. The initiative supports comprehensive growth across eastern states, aiming to harness natural and cultural resources for regional upliftment, including significant projects like the Patna Purnea expressway.

As Bihar entered the second phase of its assembly election, JDU MP Sanjay Jha observed the high voter turnout as a clear indicator of citizens favoring good governance and NDA leadership. By 9 AM, prominent voter participation was recorded, with notable districts like Gaya, Kishanganj, and Jamui leading in turnout percentages.

(With inputs from agencies.)