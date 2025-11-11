Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A High-Stakes Clash

In a key electoral test, the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 28.74% within the first four hours of polling on Tuesday.

Voting commenced at 7 am under stringent security measures. The election, involving 15 candidates, is a crucial battle between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya.

This bypoll is significant for BJP, following MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's disqualification and serves as a prestige contest for key political figures amid a 200-member assembly landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)