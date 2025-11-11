Left Menu

Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A High-Stakes Clash

The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency was marked by a 28.74% voter turnout by 11 am. The election is crucial for both BJP and Congress with 15 candidates contesting, primarily BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya. Voting occurs at 268 stations and ends at 6 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:57 IST
In a key electoral test, the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 28.74% within the first four hours of polling on Tuesday.

Voting commenced at 7 am under stringent security measures. The election, involving 15 candidates, is a crucial battle between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya.

This bypoll is significant for BJP, following MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's disqualification and serves as a prestige contest for key political figures amid a 200-member assembly landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

