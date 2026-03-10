Left Menu

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Calls for Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amidst Partisan Allegations

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a resolution against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging partisan behavior that undermines freedom of speech in the House. The charges include baseless allegations against women MPs, interruptions of opposition leaders, and advising PM Modi to avoid certain sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:01 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing claims of bias and disruption of democratic processes.

Addressing the House, Gogoi accused Birla of preferential treatment and making unsubstantiated charges against women MPs, a move he argued undermines parliamentary standards.

He further criticized the interruptions during important opposition speeches, including those by Rahul Gandhi, and questioned the impartiality of the sessions under Speaker Birla's leadership.

