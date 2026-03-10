Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Calls for Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amidst Partisan Allegations

In a significant development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing claims of bias and disruption of democratic processes.

Addressing the House, Gogoi accused Birla of preferential treatment and making unsubstantiated charges against women MPs, a move he argued undermines parliamentary standards.

He further criticized the interruptions during important opposition speeches, including those by Rahul Gandhi, and questioned the impartiality of the sessions under Speaker Birla's leadership.

