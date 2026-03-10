Karnataka's Congress Celebration: A Night of Unity and Triumph

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar marked six years of leadership by hosting a celebratory dinner at a luxury hotel in the city. The event, attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several MLAs, underscored Shivakumar's successful tenure as Congress state president.

Shivakumar, who took charge in 2020, revitalized the Congress Party during challenging times. Under his leadership, the party achieved a decisive victory over the ruling BJP in the 2023 assembly elections, securing 134 out of 224 seats. This success highlighted his effective organizational skills and strategic acumen.

While a power tussle with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah occasionally surfaces, the two leaders display a united front. The Congress Party's resurgence in Karnataka, marked by an increase from one to nine seats in the Lok Sabha, emphasizes Shivakumar's influential role in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)