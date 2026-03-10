Left Menu

Karnataka's Congress Celebration: A Night of Unity and Triumph

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hosted a dinner party to mark six years as Congress state president. The event celebrated his leadership achievements, including a significant victory in the 2023 assembly elections. Despite power struggles, Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah project political unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:06 IST
Karnataka's Congress Celebration: A Night of Unity and Triumph
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar marked six years of leadership by hosting a celebratory dinner at a luxury hotel in the city. The event, attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several MLAs, underscored Shivakumar's successful tenure as Congress state president.

Shivakumar, who took charge in 2020, revitalized the Congress Party during challenging times. Under his leadership, the party achieved a decisive victory over the ruling BJP in the 2023 assembly elections, securing 134 out of 224 seats. This success highlighted his effective organizational skills and strategic acumen.

While a power tussle with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah occasionally surfaces, the two leaders display a united front. The Congress Party's resurgence in Karnataka, marked by an increase from one to nine seats in the Lok Sabha, emphasizes Shivakumar's influential role in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
2
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
4
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026