Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged a thorough investigation into the Delhi car blast that killed 12. Speaking in Bhutan, he expressed condolences and assured justice for the victims. Bhutan's King led prayers for the deceased, uniting both nations in grief and solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:02 IST
Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy
In a resolute statement from Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that those responsible for the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort would face justice. The explosion, which occurred the previous day, claimed 12 lives and left the nation mourning.

Addressing the tragedy with a 'heavy heart,' Modi shared his condolences with the victims' families, assuring them of the government's dedication to uncovering the truth. 'Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators will not be spared,' he affirmed.

In a gesture of solidarity, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led a prayer service attended by thousands. Bhutanese leaders extended their condolences and offered special prayers, echoing the shared sorrow over the horrific incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

