Mehbooba Mufti Offers Condolences at Iranian Embassy Amid West Asia Conflict

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made a significant visit to the Iranian Embassy and Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Monday. The visit was marked by her condolences on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Amidst the West Asia conflict, now in its tenth day, Iran has appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader following his father's death. As the conflict continues, involving key players like the United States and Israel, the region has witnessed substantial casualties. Mufti, accompanied by Budgam MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, met Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, highlighting the resilient spirit of the Iranian people despite escalating tensions.

Mufti also raised the issue of Kashmiri students stranded in Iranian conflict zones. The Iranian ambassador assured that steps are being taken to ensure the safety and possible evacuation of foreign students, with routes through Armenia and Azerbaijan being considered.