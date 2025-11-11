Bihar Elections: Leaders from Across Political Spectrum Cast Votes
During Bihar's second election phase, notable political leaders including BJP, Congress, and JD(U) figures cast their votes. JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha claimed a significant NDA majority, despite RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's opposing campaign. The election witnessed increased participation, especially from women and Dalit voters.
- Country:
- India
During the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday, key political figures from different parties exercised their voting rights. Among those who cast their votes were JD(U)'s acting president Sanjay Jha, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, and state Congress chief Rajesh Ram.
The polling phase also saw participation from State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyashi Singh, and Jyoti Singh, an Independent nominee and wife of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. BJP leader Shahnwaz Hussain and Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma were also among the voters.
JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha expressed confidence in the NDA achieving a 'record-breaking majority', citing a pro-incumbency sentiment for CM Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted the anticipated high voter turnout, particularly from women and Dalit voters, suggesting strong support for the NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar elections
- politics
- voting
- JD(U)
- NDA
- RJD
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Nitish Kumar
- BJP
- Congress
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Vows Change Amidst Bihar's Political Turmoil
Hyundai Glovis Breathes Easy as U.S. Suspends Port-Entry Fee Sanctions
Bihar Sees Historic Voter Engagement: NDA Confident of Victory
Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Confident of Victory Amid Rising Voter Turnout
Manjhi Urges Bihar Voters to Propel NDA with Enthusiastic Turnout