Bihar Elections: Leaders from Across Political Spectrum Cast Votes

During the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday, key political figures from different parties exercised their voting rights. Among those who cast their votes were JD(U)'s acting president Sanjay Jha, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, and state Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

The polling phase also saw participation from State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyashi Singh, and Jyoti Singh, an Independent nominee and wife of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. BJP leader Shahnwaz Hussain and Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma were also among the voters.

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha expressed confidence in the NDA achieving a 'record-breaking majority', citing a pro-incumbency sentiment for CM Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted the anticipated high voter turnout, particularly from women and Dalit voters, suggesting strong support for the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)