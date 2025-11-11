Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Leaders from Across Political Spectrum Cast Votes

During Bihar's second election phase, notable political leaders including BJP, Congress, and JD(U) figures cast their votes. JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha claimed a significant NDA majority, despite RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's opposing campaign. The election witnessed increased participation, especially from women and Dalit voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:37 IST
Bihar Elections: Leaders from Across Political Spectrum Cast Votes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday, key political figures from different parties exercised their voting rights. Among those who cast their votes were JD(U)'s acting president Sanjay Jha, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, and state Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

The polling phase also saw participation from State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyashi Singh, and Jyoti Singh, an Independent nominee and wife of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. BJP leader Shahnwaz Hussain and Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma were also among the voters.

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha expressed confidence in the NDA achieving a 'record-breaking majority', citing a pro-incumbency sentiment for CM Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted the anticipated high voter turnout, particularly from women and Dalit voters, suggesting strong support for the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

 India
2
Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wake of Delhi blast: Sources.

Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wak...

 India
3
Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest

Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest

 India
4
Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K

Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025