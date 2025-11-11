Left Menu

Mizoram's Election Race: Key Parties Gear Up for LADC Polls

Mizoram political parties, including the ruling Zoram People's Movement and the main opposition Mizo National Front, plan to announce their candidates for the Lai Autonomous District Council elections. With polling set for December 3 and the last date for nominations on November 14, excitement builds as parties finalize their strategies.

The political landscape in Mizoram is heating up as major parties prepare to announce their candidates for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Mizo National Front (MNF) are set to reveal their nominations imminently, signaling the start of an intense electoral battle.

According to sources, ZPM president Lalliansawta will unveil the party's candidate list during an event at their office, while MNF leader Zoramthanga will make their announcements on November 12. This sets the stage for a crucial electoral showdown, with the Congress and BJP also preparing their strategies.

Mizoram's State Election Commission has slated the LADC polls for December 3, with the outcome to be declared on December 9. Voters, including the significant female electorate, will use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to determine the next council, as the current term concludes on December 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

