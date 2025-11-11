Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils 'Ekta Yatra' Honoring Sardar Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated the 'Ekta Yatra' on Tuesday in Barabanki's Kursi Assembly constituency, coinciding with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The Chief Minister announced development projects amounting to Rs 1,734 crore for the district, underscoring the government's commitment to growth and cultural resurgence.

Addressing the public, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of 2025 as a year of pivotal milestones, marking the 150th anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the national song Vande Mataram. He stressed the importance of celebrating leaders who have strengthened India's unity and equality.

Yogi Adityanath pointed out key events of the year, noting the 75th anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's presentation of the Constitution draft and the upcoming consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Concluding his address, he lauded the 'Ekta Yatra' as a tribute to Sardar Patel and announced the significant development projects for Barabanki.

