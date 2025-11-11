High-Stakes Bihar Elections: Leaders Cast Votes in Pivotal Phase

As the Bihar elections entered their crucial second phase, influential political leaders from various parties exercised their right to vote, signaling a high-stakes political battle. Among them was JD(U)'s acting president Sanjay Jha, who confidently predicted a 'record-breaking majority' for the NDA.

Meanwhile, leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Congress and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, exhibited optimism, claiming that the body language of voters indicated a pending victory. Despite these divergent predictions, voting enthusiasm remained high, with a notable turnout expected, particularly among women and Dalit voters.

With issues such as education, job creation, and tackling corruption at the forefront, the outcome of this electoral phase holds significant implications for the political landscape and governance of Bihar. Candidates urged voters to seize the opportunity to influence the state's future by choosing capable leaders.

