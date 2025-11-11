Closure After 11 Years: Lt. Hadar Goldin's Return
Thousands gathered for the funeral of Lt. Hadar Goldin in Israel, whose body was held in Gaza for 11 years. Goldin was killed in 2014, two hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. His family had campaigned publicly for his return, which was finally achieved recently.
Tens of thousands of individuals congregated in central Israel to attend the funeral of Lt. Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier whose remains were held hostage in Gaza for over a decade. The event, marked by a flood of attendees carrying Israeli flags, brought closure for Goldin's family after years of public campaigning for his return.
Hamas returned Lt. Goldin's remains following the ongoing conflict sparked by the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack. Goldin, who was killed shortly after a ceasefire in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, became a symbol of the family's desperate struggle, prominently displayed on posters with another soldier whose body was also abducted during the conflict.
The infamous Hannibal directive was invoked during attempts to recover Goldin, resulting in significant Palestinian casualties and heavy criticism for Israel's military tactics. Despite Goldin's family facing numerous challenges in their quest, his return signifies a bittersweet homecoming that fulfills their longstanding plea for justice and closure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
