Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi

Tej Pratap Yadav, the chief of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and candidate for the Mahua assembly seat, expressed strong confidence in securing victory. He believes Mahua is synonymous with his name, highlighting the district's connection to his previous representation. Yadav, who faces Prem Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), anticipates a turning point for Bihar on November 14, coinciding with the assembly election results.

Amid the election fervor, Bihar reported a voter turnout of 47.62 percent by 1 pm in the second phase of polling. As voting proceeded across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, Yadav emphasized the substantial female voter participation, predicting significant governmental change on the horizon.

In contrast to the electoral scene, a high-intensity explosion shocked Delhi near the Red Fort, killing eight and injuring several others. The incident, deemed a security breach, prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene top security officials to assess threats and investigate potential connections with a massive seizure of explosives in Faridabad. The Delhi Police registered a case under multiple acts as they, along with national investigative agencies, delve deeper into the case.

