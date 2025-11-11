Political Upheaval Following Deadly Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Under Fire

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has publicly accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of bearing responsibility for the recent Delhi explosion that resulted in eight fatalities. Rai has called for Shah's resignation, citing the incident as a governmental failure. 'Who will take responsibility?' Rai questioned, as he highlighted the home minister's focus on election activities during the crisis.

Rai criticized the central government's lack of action on previous terrorist attacks, including those in Pulwama and Pahalgam. 'Despite claims of no infiltrators, incidents continue. The nation remains tense; investigations into past attacks have stalled,' Rai remarked amid rising national anxiety over safety.

The explosion erupted in a Hyundai i20 near Red Fort, prompting a nationwide alert. Eight were killed, several injured. Delhi Police launched an investigation under UAPA and the Explosives Act, with multiple agencies, including the NIA and NSG, involved in uncovering the explosion's cause.

Home Minister Amit Shah subsequently chaired a high-level security meeting, which included top security officials. The discussions focused on investigating the explosion and its potential ties to a significant explosives seizure in Faridabad.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, with Haryana Police, uncovered a large cache of explosives in Faridabad, potentially linked to a broader terror network. The multi-agency probe continues, with authorities seeking to understand the nature and scope of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)