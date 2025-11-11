High Stakes Showdown in Anta: Rajasthan's Crucial Bypoll

Over 47.77 percent voter turnout was observed within the first six hours of voting in Rajasthan's Anta assembly bypoll on Tuesday.

The bypoll, initiated due to the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, witnesses a key contest between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya.

This election serves as a critical test for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's BJP government, with voting continuing across 268 polling stations amid tight security. Results are eagerly awaited on November 14.