High Stakes Showdown in Anta: Rajasthan's Crucial Bypoll
With over 47.77% turnout, Rajasthan's Anta bypoll sees tight competition between BJP and Congress. The bypoll, caused by disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena, is crucial for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. Voting sees participation from over 2 lakh eligible voters, results on Nov 14.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:38 IST
India
- India
Over 47.77 percent voter turnout was observed within the first six hours of voting in Rajasthan's Anta assembly bypoll on Tuesday.
The bypoll, initiated due to the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, witnesses a key contest between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya.
This election serves as a critical test for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's BJP government, with voting continuing across 268 polling stations amid tight security. Results are eagerly awaited on November 14.
