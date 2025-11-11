Left Menu

High Stakes Showdown in Anta: Rajasthan's Crucial Bypoll

With over 47.77% turnout, Rajasthan's Anta bypoll sees tight competition between BJP and Congress. The bypoll, caused by disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena, is crucial for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. Voting sees participation from over 2 lakh eligible voters, results on Nov 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:38 IST
High Stakes Showdown in Anta: Rajasthan's Crucial Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 47.77 percent voter turnout was observed within the first six hours of voting in Rajasthan's Anta assembly bypoll on Tuesday.

The bypoll, initiated due to the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, witnesses a key contest between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya.

This election serves as a critical test for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's BJP government, with voting continuing across 268 polling stations amid tight security. Results are eagerly awaited on November 14.

TRENDING

1
MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

 India
2
Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

 India
3
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militant...

 Israel
4
Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiative

Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025