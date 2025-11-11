Left Menu

High-Stakes Clash: Tarn Taran By-Election Sees Intense Political Battle

The Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in Punjab saw a voter turnout of 48.84% by 3 PM. The seat, vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, witnesses fierce competition among AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD candidates, as polling began early with robust security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:14 IST
The Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 48.84% by 3 PM. Polling efforts, initiated at 7 AM under stringent security measures, will extend until 6 PM, with vote counting slated for November 14, according to official sources.

Prominent candidates, including Congress's Karanbir Singh Burj, AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, and SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, have encouraged voter participation. Despite chilly weather, voters, especially seniors and women, queued early at polling stations. This election is crucial for AAP, Congress, and BJP, each vying for the pivotal seat.

The by-election, triggered by the June demise of AAP MLA Sohal, is considered a significant test for Punjab's political landscape. Some 1,92,838 eligible voters were registered across 222 polling stations, bolstered by a heavy deployment of CAPF forces, illustrating the high stakes involved for all major parties.

