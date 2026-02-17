Former Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Joins BJP in Assam
Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress president, is set to join the BJP ahead of the state assembly polls. This move, as announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, occurs after Borah's resignation from Congress. The shift signifies potential changes in Assam's political landscape.
In a significant political shift in Assam, former state Congress president Bhupen Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, as revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. This development follows Sarma's meeting with Borah, who recently resigned from Congress.
Borah, along with his supporters, plans to formally join the BJP in Guwahati, with further events scheduled in his home area of Lakhimpur. The move is anticipated to have a substantial impact on local Congress members, many of whom may follow Borah's lead.
Sarma emphasized that Borah's entry into the BJP would reshape the political dynamics in Assam, highlighting a potential shift of Hindu leadership from Congress. This transition also points to underlying discontent within Congress, with claims of other grassroots leaders considering similar moves.
