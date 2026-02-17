Left Menu

Odisha BJP Kicks Off Extensive Training Drive Ahead of Panchayat Polls

The Odisha BJP has initiated a large-scale training program named Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan in Bhubaneswar. Spearheaded by key leaders, the program aims to enhance the physical, mental, intellectual, and political skills of party workers, emphasizing discipline and national priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:04 IST
The Odisha BJP launched an extensive training initiative named Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar. The program, hosted at the party's state headquarters, was attended by prominent leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal and state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar added their presence, alongside MLAs and other officials. State general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy emphasized that the purpose of the training was to cultivate the physical, mental, intellectual, and political capabilities of BJP workers.

Tripathy clarified that the training is a routine activity and not connected to upcoming elections, despite their proximity. Across 1,052 mandals and 37 districts, the programme will focus on instilling discipline, principles, and ideals to prioritize national and organizational interests over individual gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

