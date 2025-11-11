Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is facing a potential sentence exceeding 2,000 years for corruption charges. The case implicates Imamoglu and 401 others in a network causing an alleged $3.81 billion loss to the Turkish state over a decade. The mayor and his party deny the allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:38 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu could face over 2,000 years in prison if convicted on corruption charges brought against him by a Turkish prosecutor. The mayor has been detained since March while awaiting his trial.
The indictment from the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's office alleges that Imamoglu and 401 others played roles in a graft network that cost Turkey 160 billion lira, equivalent to $3.81 billion, over a span of 10 years.
Despite the accusations, Imamoglu and his primary opposition party have consistently denied any wrongdoing. The equivalent value of the Turkish lira is noted as $1 equaling 41.9551 liras.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Istanbul Mayor's Legal Battle: The Watergate of Turkey?
Chhattisgarh Invests in Future: ₹33,321 Crore Boost for Industrial Growth
Chhattisgarh on the Brink of Industrial Renaissance Amid Naxalism Decline
Turkey and Egypt Forge Path for Gaza's Future
Revolutionizing Heart Treatment: Landmark Drug Trial Offers New Hope for Diabetic Patients