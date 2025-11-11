Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu could face over 2,000 years in prison if convicted on corruption charges brought against him by a Turkish prosecutor. The mayor has been detained since March while awaiting his trial.

The indictment from the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's office alleges that Imamoglu and 401 others played roles in a graft network that cost Turkey 160 billion lira, equivalent to $3.81 billion, over a span of 10 years.

Despite the accusations, Imamoglu and his primary opposition party have consistently denied any wrongdoing. The equivalent value of the Turkish lira is noted as $1 equaling 41.9551 liras.

