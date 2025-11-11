Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Crossroads: The Push for a Binding National Charter

In Bangladesh, thousands rallied to demand legal validation of the 'July National Charter', essential for holding future elections under a new political framework. Proposed by Nobel laureate Yunus, the charter aims for checks and balances and seeks constitutional inclusion via a referendum.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:57 IST
  • Bangladesh

Thousands gathered in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, demanding the interim government legalize the 'July National Charter' that has become central to holding upcoming elections.

The charter, arising after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, outlines crucial political reforms including expanded presidential powers and legislative term limits.

The interim government's proposal for legal reforms has ignited debates, with Jamaat-e-Islami leading the call for a referendum to make the charter binding. Political dynamics remain tense as Hasina faces charges, and elections loom on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

