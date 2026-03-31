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Lula and Alckmin: The Winning Ticket Returns for Brazil's 2026 Elections

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Vice President Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate for the 2026 election, maintaining their 2022 winning partnership. The move is part of a strategic cabinet reshuffle as Lula aims for a fourth non-consecutive term amidst a tight political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:00 IST
Lula and Alckmin: The Winning Ticket Returns for Brazil's 2026 Elections
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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has confirmed Vice President Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate for the upcoming October election, setting the stage to reprise their successful 2022 campaign. This decision dismisses prior speculations of Alckmin potentially pursuing office in Sao Paulo, his native state where he served as governor for over a decade.

During a recent cabinet meeting, Lula announced that Alckmin would resign from his current ministerial duties as Brazil gears up for the election. Alckmin, a former political rival, joined Lula's camp to help build a coalition against the then-incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in 2022, contributing significantly to investor confidence and supporting Lula's bid in the southeastern region.

This announcement comes amid a broader cabinet reshuffle, aligned with Lula's strategic preparations for the 2026 election. Candidates holding certain executive roles must step down six months before the vote, resulting in over a dozen cabinet adjustments, including key positions such as agriculture and environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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