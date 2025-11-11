Left Menu

Political Intrigue: The Case Against Istanbul's Opposition

The indictment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and others on graft charges signals a politically charged case, according to Turkey's main opposition CHP leader Ozgur Ozel. He claims the prosecutor's call to consider closing the CHP aims to interfere in future elections and democracy.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:41 IST
  • Turkey

The indictment on graft charges against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is jailed, and others suggests a case deeply embedded in political motives, per the leader of Turkey's main opposition CHP, who expressed his views on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Ozgur Ozel on platform X, a recent action by the Istanbul prosecutor requesting a higher court to contemplate the closure of the CHP adds to the notion that this case extends beyond the municipality.

Ozel argues that these legal maneuvers represent a political strategy to exert judicial pressure on forthcoming elections and undermine democratic processes.

