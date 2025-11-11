Political Intrigue: The Case Against Istanbul's Opposition

The indictment on graft charges against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is jailed, and others suggests a case deeply embedded in political motives, per the leader of Turkey's main opposition CHP, who expressed his views on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Ozgur Ozel on platform X, a recent action by the Istanbul prosecutor requesting a higher court to contemplate the closure of the CHP adds to the notion that this case extends beyond the municipality.

Ozel argues that these legal maneuvers represent a political strategy to exert judicial pressure on forthcoming elections and undermine democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)