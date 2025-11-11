Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000 Years in Prison in Massive Corruption Case

A Turkish prosecutor has demanded a prison sentence exceeding 2,000 years for Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, allegedly at the helm of a vast corruption network. The indictment, fiercely rejected by Imamoglu's party, is seen as politically charged, further intensifying Turkey's political climate.

The Istanbul prosecutor also requested a higher court to consider disbanding the Republican People's Party (CHP), a major opposition force headed by Imamoglu, accusing it of illicit financing. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel described the move as a political maneuver to suppress their party and its key presidential candidate.

The accusations in the 4,000-page indictment, which lists 402 suspects, have sparked widespread controversy. Analysts warn that the case could lead to significant political shifts, including a possible government takeover of the Istanbul municipality, raising concerns over judicial independence amidst an already polarized environment.