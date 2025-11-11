Left Menu

Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000 Years in Prison in Massive Corruption Case

A Turkish prosecutor has demanded over 2,000 years of imprisonment for Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, alleging his involvement in a substantial corruption network. The indictment, condemned as politically motivated by Imamoglu's party, threatens to shut down the CHP, heightening political tensions and questioning judicial independence in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:16 IST
Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000 Years in Prison in Massive Corruption Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Turkish prosecutor has demanded a prison sentence exceeding 2,000 years for Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, allegedly at the helm of a vast corruption network. The indictment, fiercely rejected by Imamoglu's party, is seen as politically charged, further intensifying Turkey's political climate.

The Istanbul prosecutor also requested a higher court to consider disbanding the Republican People's Party (CHP), a major opposition force headed by Imamoglu, accusing it of illicit financing. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel described the move as a political maneuver to suppress their party and its key presidential candidate.

The accusations in the 4,000-page indictment, which lists 402 suspects, have sparked widespread controversy. Analysts warn that the case could lead to significant political shifts, including a possible government takeover of the Istanbul municipality, raising concerns over judicial independence amidst an already polarized environment.

TRENDING

1
Next-Gen GST Reforms Fuel Booming Sales Across Sectors

Next-Gen GST Reforms Fuel Booming Sales Across Sectors

 India
2
Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission's Rule Amendment

Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission's Rule Amendment

 India
3
Thrilling Showdowns and Historic Inductions: Latest Highlights in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Historic Inductions: Latest Highlights in Sports

 Global
4
Diplomatic Strengthening: Sergio Gor Takes Charge as US Ambassador to India

Diplomatic Strengthening: Sergio Gor Takes Charge as US Ambassador to India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025