Left Menu

Miracle Triplets Born in Indore: Surprise Third Arrival

A 27-year-old woman in Indore gave birth to triplets, initially expecting just two babies. The healthy infants, two girls and a boy, were delivered at a government hospital on Sunday. The premature babies are under special care, and the mother also has an older daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:23 IST
Miracle Triplets Born in Indore: Surprise Third Arrival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A surprising and rare medical event occurred at a government hospital in Indore as a 27-year-old woman delivered triplets, despite expecting only two babies, said hospital officials on Monday. The mother and her three newborns, two girls and a boy, are healthy following the high-risk delivery.

The delivery took place on Sunday at the hospital affiliated with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College. "Before delivery, the woman's ultrasound report showed only two babies. She first gave birth to twin girls. Then, to our surprise, a third baby—a boy—was delivered," explained Dr. Ruchi Joshi, associate professor at the college.

The premature infants weigh between 1.70 kg to 1.90 kg and are receiving special care, added Dr. Joshi. The new mother, who resides in the Pithampur industrial area near Indore, is already a mother to a daughter.

TRENDING

1
Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi

Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi

 India
2
Strategic Metal Strikes: The Brewing Crisis in Global Aluminium Supply

Strategic Metal Strikes: The Brewing Crisis in Global Aluminium Supply

 Global
3
Crackdown on Arbitrary Fee Hikes in J&K Schools: Government Steps In

Crackdown on Arbitrary Fee Hikes in J&K Schools: Government Steps In

 India
4
Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves and Controversies in a Week of Action

Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves and Controversies in a Week of Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026