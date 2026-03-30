Miracle Triplets Born in Indore: Surprise Third Arrival

A surprising and rare medical event occurred at a government hospital in Indore as a 27-year-old woman delivered triplets, despite expecting only two babies, said hospital officials on Monday. The mother and her three newborns, two girls and a boy, are healthy following the high-risk delivery.

The delivery took place on Sunday at the hospital affiliated with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College. "Before delivery, the woman's ultrasound report showed only two babies. She first gave birth to twin girls. Then, to our surprise, a third baby—a boy—was delivered," explained Dr. Ruchi Joshi, associate professor at the college.

The premature infants weigh between 1.70 kg to 1.90 kg and are receiving special care, added Dr. Joshi. The new mother, who resides in the Pithampur industrial area near Indore, is already a mother to a daughter.