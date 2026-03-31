BJP Unveils Ambitious Agenda for Kerala's Growth Amid Political Rivalries
The BJP in Kerala has released its election manifesto, proposing comprehensive development plans, including sectoral economic hubs and welfare schemes, targeting women and poor families. The manifesto criticizes 'game-fixing' politics and aims for significant electoral gains in the upcoming assembly elections as the state aspires for transformation.
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On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala launched its election manifesto, detailing a progressive roadmap for the state's development. The agenda includes sector-specific economic growth and welfare initiatives, particularly for women and underprivileged families, should the party secure victory in the forthcoming assembly polls.
Outlined by BJP's national president, Nitin Nabin, and state chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the manifesto positions Kerala as a premier global tourism hub and seeks to elevate its cities into specialized economic zones. The plan envisions Thiruvananthapuram as an IT capital, Kochi as a shipbuilding nucleus, and other cities as centers of innovation in various domains.
Additionally, the manifesto commits to welfare offerings such as the Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for financially challenged women, annual distributions of two free LPG cylinders to needy families, and protection of revered worship sites. BJP also addresses the longstanding political rivalry, alleging 'game-fixing' practices by opposing parties LDF and UDF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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BJP manifesto promises welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month to needy women, widows, senior citizens above 70 years.