BJP Unveils Ambitious Agenda for Kerala's Growth Amid Political Rivalries

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala launched its election manifesto, detailing a progressive roadmap for the state's development. The agenda includes sector-specific economic growth and welfare initiatives, particularly for women and underprivileged families, should the party secure victory in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Outlined by BJP's national president, Nitin Nabin, and state chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the manifesto positions Kerala as a premier global tourism hub and seeks to elevate its cities into specialized economic zones. The plan envisions Thiruvananthapuram as an IT capital, Kochi as a shipbuilding nucleus, and other cities as centers of innovation in various domains.

Additionally, the manifesto commits to welfare offerings such as the Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for financially challenged women, annual distributions of two free LPG cylinders to needy families, and protection of revered worship sites. BJP also addresses the longstanding political rivalry, alleging 'game-fixing' practices by opposing parties LDF and UDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)