High Stakes and Political Drama in Tarn Taran By-Election

The Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in Punjab recorded a 60.95% voter turnout on Tuesday, reflecting a drop from the 65.81% seen in 2022. Polling proceeded without incident as 15 candidates vied for the seat in this border constituency.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m., safeguarded by tight security measures. Final voter turnout figures are anticipated by Wednesday, followed by vote counting set for November 14. The election is a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its policies.

With high stakes, parties including AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD campaigned vigorously for the seat, left vacant after MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's death. Each party nominated significant local figures, positioning this by-election as a measure of their political influence in Punjab.

