Gehlot Demands Probe into Red Fort Blast and Bihar Election Cash Scandal

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calls for a thorough investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast and alleges cash distribution during Bihar elections. He criticizes the Election Commission for inaction and commends women voters for their independent decision-making, highlighting political awareness in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:11 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday advocated for a comprehensive investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast and the alleged large-scale cash distribution during the Bihar election.

Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Gehlot described the blast as tragic, emphasizing the need for transparency and truth. He criticized past inquiries as incomplete.

The Congress leader accused the Election Commission of negligence amid reports of Rs 10,000 distributed to influence voters, asserting faith in politically savvy women voters to vote freely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

